So adorable! Nick Jonas spills secrets about his relationship with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra may have been tight-lipped about their relationship for a while, but now we’re learning so many cute details!

Jonas, 25, opened up to Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” Friday night, and the singer spilled details of how they met, their recent roka ceremony and the hilarious couple nickname Chopra, 36, uses for them.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas texted with each other for 6 months before meeting in person. Rob Kim / Getty Images

It turns out, the two first connected through a mutual friend and started talking over texts. It wasn’t until six months later that they met up in person, Jonas dished.

“Then we actually attended the Met Gala a few years ago together,” he said, adding that they had a great time, but were just friends.

“Our lives were kind of taking us different places,” he continued. “The thing that was funny was that people would ask us, both in an interview setting and in private, ‘Are you guys seeing each other?’ and our answer was always ‘no.’”

But the pair met up about five months ago, and their love story seemed to skyrocket. “It was kind of immediate, and we just knew it was right and jumped right in,” he said, adding, “We’re very happy.”

After their engagement, they went to Chopra’s home country of India and had a roka ceremony. “Basically it’s a confirmation from both sides of the family that they approve of the engagement, and then there’s some beautiful prayers and a connection just for the family to have a chance to meet and hang out and get to know each other,” he said. “It’s really incredible, and we both left that ceremony so full of joy.”

Jonas joked that even though they had the special ceremony and spiritual moment with the meeting of their two families, it felt really official when they put it on Instagram.

Now that they’re officially one of Hollywood’s hottest couples, Fallon asked if they had a celebrity nickname yet (usually a combination of the couples’ names). Chopra, who was in the audience to support her fiance, shouted it out. And well ... it starts with "pr" and ends with "ick."

Okay, so maybe they need to work on that one a little more, but the rest of their relationship sounds beautiful!