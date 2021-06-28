Nick Jonas pulls over to surprise fan wearing Jonas Brothers shirt

This is your sign to wear boy-band merchandise while walking your dog. You never know who you'll meet.

Nick Jonas shocked a fan last weekend as she was walking her dog while sporting a Jonas Brothers T-shirt.

Nick filmed the whole event with his brothers, Joe and Kevin, in the backseat.

"Hey! Nice shirt! @jonasbrothers," he captioned the video on Instagram.

Nick, 28, pulls over with his window rolled down and the fan, Margo, says "Oh my God, Oh my God," before scrambling for her phone and asking to come closer to their car.

"The Jonas Brothers told me they like my shirt oh my f---ing god," Margo captioned the selfie.

A knack for surprising fans seems to run in the family. Earlier this month, Joe Jonas, 31, crashed a Jonas Brothers-themed SoulCycle class.

"When you've got an off day in Atlanta... why wouldn't you drop-in for a @JonasBrothers vs. @OneDirection class at @soulcycle?? Let's get it! #notanad #justlovesurprises" he captioned a video of the surprise on Instagram.

The oldest of the brothers, Kevin, 33, might not have as much time to be surprising fans while he is taking care of his two daughters. But the girls seem to be fans of the band too.

Kevin shared an adorable video of Alena, 7 and Valentina, 4, impersonating the Jonas Brothers in March.

"Whelp," he captioned the video, in which the girls play with Kevin's Billboard Music Award trophies and put on their deepest voices to imitate their dad and uncles.

Next month, Nick, Joe and Kevin will be competing against one another in a new NBC Special "Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers."

"You're not going to want to miss this," the band tweeted.

The one-hour special, airing July 21 on NBC, features some of Team USA's best athletes training the brothers as they compete for a different kind of gold medal than they are used to.

"For millennia, the Olympic Games have been the preeminent sporting competition and the ultimate test of athleticism," an NBC news release stated. "Only the world's best ever have a chance to compete. For three brothers raised in Wycoff, N.J., becoming Olympians was a dream established at an early age. And it was only sidelined by another lofty goal — pop superstardom. Now, after more than a decade as one of music's biggest names, the Jonas Brothers are ready to prove they have what it takes to compete at an Olympic Level."