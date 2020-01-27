Nick Jonas performed at the Grammys with food in his teeth, but he's cool with it

Sign up for our newsletter

Oops!

The Jonas Brothers performed at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards and left fans talking about more than the song — some viewers were distracted by the fact Nick may have had some food stuck in his teeth.

It was a little piece of food, but you'd better believe fans noticed. John Shearer / Getty Images

The internet went wild when they noticed Jonas’ sparkling white smile was, uh, a little green.

I want to be the spinach in Nick Jonas’ teeth. — 🎃 (@hawaiinshits) January 27, 2020

"I want to be the spinach in Nick Jonas’ teeth," one person wrote.

Is Nick Jonas on the #GRAMMYs stage with spinach or something in his teeth?!? pic.twitter.com/BKWREj4U3l — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) January 27, 2020

"Is Nick Jonas on the #GRAMMYs stage with spinach or something in his teeth?!?" another person chimed in, along with a shot of the singer during the moment in question.

Nick Jonas had food in his teeth during his performance and I think Joe and Kevin purposely didn’t tell him as pay back for breaking up the band years ago — Allison (@AlliNichole7) January 27, 2020

"Nick Jonas had food in his teeth during his performance and I think Joe and Kevin purposely didn’t tell him as pay back for breaking up the band years ago," someone else wrote.

Anyone else notice this piece of food stuck in Nick Jonas’ tooth?! Like did no one check that?! #grammys — Mackenzie (@mackenzieeeex) January 27, 2020

"Anyone else notice this piece of food stuck in Nick Jonas’ tooth?! Like did no one check that?!" another person commented.

Jonas is being a good sport about the entire matter, joking about it on Twitter.

And at least you all know I eat my greens. 🤪 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 27, 2020

"And at least you all know I eat my greens," he wrote.