Nick Jonas explains bike injury on 'The Voice'

Nick Jonas, pop star and coach on “The Voice,” opened up on Monday’s episode of the show about a recent injury he had.

“Cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises but I just want to go ahead and say that in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am,” Jonas said at the beginning of the show, without elaborating how exactly the injury happened.

“Blake please don’t make me laugh too much because it kind of hurts to laugh,” he added.

"You’re just trying to get sympathy votes on this show,” Shelton joked.

“It’s a big elaborate plan,” Jonas quipped back.

He added he was excited to cheer on his mentees and the other teams.

“I’m really happy I’m here today,” he concluded in his opening remarks.

Jonas, 28, and his two brothers, Joe, 31, and Kevin, 33, will also star in an upcoming Olympic-themed NBC special.

The one-hour special, titled "Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers,” will air July 21, with actual Olympic events starting July 23.

The special will show the Jonas Brothers getting trained by Team USA’s best athletes and then the brothers will compete against each other.

"The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.