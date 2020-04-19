Nick Cordero's wife shares poignant video of first wedding dance: 'We will dance again'

Amanda Kloots is staying optimistic during a time of hardship for her family.

After revealing that her husband, Broadway actor Nick Cordero, had his leg amputated as a result of his COVID-19 diagnosis and hospitalization, Kloots posted an emotional tribute on Instagram on Sunday. This one was a sweet video of the couple on their wedding night.

“Part of our wedding dance that our friends @swaywithmeny choreographed for us,” she captioned the clip. “I love dancing with you @nickcordero1 and we WILL dance again!”

Also on Sunday, the fitness trainer shared another update with fans about her husband's progress.

"I just heard from the doctor, and ... he's doing the best that he's possibly can right now, which is a huge hallelujah," Kloots said in her Instagram Story. "Surgery went well. He's recovering well."

She added that he didn't lose too much blood during the amputation and that his condition is more "calmed down" than it has been.

"This has been such a roller coaster," she said. "We're still rooting for him to wake up."

On April 1, Kloots announced on Instagram that Cordero had fallen ill and was initially misdiagnosed with pneumonia. The 41-year-old has been unconscious in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for multiple weeks.

On April 18, Kloots revealed the tragic news of her husband’s leg amputation in a series of Instagram Stories.

“We are on day 18 of Nick being sedated in the ICU,” she said. “We got some difficult news yesterday. Basically, we’ve had issues with his right leg and with clotting and getting blood down to his toes. It just isn’t happening with surgery and everything.”

She continued: “We took him off the blood thinners, but that was, again, going to cause some clotting in the right leg. So the right leg will be amputated today.”

Kloots first updated Instagram followers that Cordero's surgery was successful late Saturday.

“I just got a call from the surgeon. He made it through the surgery, which is really big because obviously his body is pretty weak,” she said. “They’re taking him ... to recover and rest for the rest of night. So hopefully he’ll just relax and rest. But, good news.”