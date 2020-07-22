Amanda Kloots shares 'exciting news' of upcoming Nick Cordero album

The spotlight will shine again on Nick Cordero in September: The Broadway and TV actor, who died early in July of COVID-19-related complications, will have his debut album released late this summer.

"Live Your Life — Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" is set for release Sept. 17, which would have been Cordero's 42nd birthday, his wife, Amanda Kloots, noted in an Instagram post on Wednesday:

"Exciting news!" she wrote. "Thanks to our friend @michaeljmoritz — Nick’s one man show he created last April @54below is being released by @bwayrecords with presale starting today. Nick would be absolutely thrilled to hear this news. I've never seen my husband work so hard on something and be so nervous to perform. I was so proud of him and absolutely loved watching him onstage these two nights. He created this show from scratch, choosing songs to tell a story ... his story. There’s some Broadway tunes with fun guest stars, some pop, standards, a little Latin and of course the encore is 'Live Your Life.'⠀The album release date will be on Nick's 42nd birthday, September 17, 2020."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Cordero was known for his work onstage in shows like "A Bronx Tale" and "Waitress"; he earned a Tony nomination for his performance in "Bullets over Broadway." He also appeared in movies like "Mob Town" (2019) and on TV shows like "Blue Bloods" and "Law & Order: SVU."

He and Kloots wed in 2017 and have one child, Elvis, 1.

Cordero made headlines when he contracted the virus and later suffered setbacks including a leg amputation. He died July 5 as a result of his illness.

Kloots, a fitness guru and theater actor, has been devoted to keeping his memory alive. On Wednesday she also posted this throwback picture to the days shortly after Elvis' birth:

"My men in fantasyland one year ago," she wrote. "Hug your loved ones tight and be grateful for everyday. Time is precious."

"Live Your Life — Live at Feinstein’s/54 Below" is available for presale through Broadway Records' website here. Cordero is joined on the album by guests including Kathryn Gallagher ("You"), Drew Gehling ("Waitress"), Sara Chase ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") and Zach Braff ("Bullets over Broadway," "Scrubs").

Proceeds from the album will benefit Kloots and their son.