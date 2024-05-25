Who is Nick Carter’s wife, Lauren Kitt?

Nick Carter said on Instagram that he’s the man he “always wanted to be” thanks to one woman: his wife, Lauren Kitt.

But what is it that makes the fitness guru-turned-actor the perfect match for the Backstreet Boy?

Singer Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys and his wife, Lauren Carter, attend the 2020 Woman of the Year event on Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Read on to get to know her better.

She hails from Southern California

Kitt was born June 3, 1983, in Southern California. That makes her three and a half years younger than her husband.

She met the singer through his twin siblings

Before Kitt met the man she would eventually marry, she was friends with two of his siblings — twins Angel and Aaron Carter. They were so sure she was a good match for their big brother, they introduced her to him at his home in 2009.

It turned out to be a night to remember for the pair.

“Three hours into conversing on my balcony overlooking the beach, we saw shooting star after shooting star,” the elder Carter told Inside Weddings. “We both looked at each other and it got quiet.”

They tied the knot on ‘I Heart Nick Carter’

Four years later, Carter proposed to Kitt, and the couple then worked carefully to pick a date.

“Our first thought was, ‘We need to contact the Backstreet Boys and find out when their schedule will permit,’” Kitt explained to People shortly after accepting the proposal. “It’s not up to us. It’s up to the schedule. We’re just excited and looking forward to the next chapter of our lives.”

That chapter officially began on April 12, 2014, when the couple said their “I do’s” in Santa Barbara, California.

Their nuptials aired as part of the VH1 series “I Heart Nick Carter.”

The Backstreet Boys were at her wedding

Friends and family surrounded the pair at their wedding, including Carter’s Backstreet Boys brethren, who made their approval clear on the big day.

“I’m the youngest [band member] and last to get married,” Carter shared in his interview with Inside Weddings. “And I could feel how proud they are of me and the love they have for me and Lauren.”

She’s a fitness buff, actor and more

Kitt has proven herself multitalented, as she’s gone from a fitness YouTuber to Carter’s co-star, both in music videos and the 2016 horror “Dead 7.”

In 2023, Kitt founded Crypto Café, a learning community that is “fanatical about unraveling the complexities of cryptocurrency and making it simple and accessible for everyone,” per its website.

She’s a mother of three

The role Kitt raves about most is that of mom to her and Carter’s three children: son Odin and daughters Saoirse and Pearl Carter.

However, it isn’t a role that came easily to her. Along the way, she suffered multiple pregnancy losses.

“I’ve been pregnant, like, eight times, and I have three children,” Kitt shared on the “Neon Confidential” podcast. “I can get pregnant. For me, staying pregnant was the problem.”

Now, they have the family they longed for — and the family Carter never realized how much he needed.

“Growing up, I never really thought about getting married and having kids — my life was on the road and my home was onstage,” he stated in a 2023 tweet. “All of that changed when I met my wife and when you know, you know… you know? Three children later, I can’t imagine my life without them. They are my everything and for the first time in my life, they’ve given me a home off the road.”