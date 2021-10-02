Nick Cannon wears 'tacky' bathrob and mismatched Crocs on red carpet

Comedian and television host Nick Cannon is speaking out about multiple media reports and trending Twitter conversation that he's been spotted attending award shows in outrageous outfits.

But fans are not convinced the father of seven is telling the truth.

Will the real Nick Cannon please stand up? Derek White / WireImage

The “Masked Singer” host took to Instagram to tell his fans he did not attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on Friday night in Atlanta rocking red locs with foiled tips, dressed in what appeared to be a bathrobe, golden armor, red and white striped boxers and mismatching Croc shoes.

Nick Cannon attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Oct. 1, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Derek White / WireImage,

One person commented on The Shade Room's post of the look, "What was the theme this year tacky?"

Another person wrote, "Giving very much don’t invite him again 😩"

"It's giving school pajama day," added one other.

Cannon, 40, quickly jumped on social media to deny it was actually him on the red carpet.

“Y’all gonna stop playing with me!! This is not me!!!,” the star captioned his denial post. “I’m busy working on my brand new hit Talk Show in Harlem!!! When would I have time to go all the way to Atlanta for the hip hop awards dressed in my drawlz?!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️ #NickCannonShow”

This isn’t the first time the entertainer made a statement clarifying his whereabouts after an award show. The alleged doppelgänger was also seen at the MTV Video Music Awards in September prompting Cannon to take to Instagram to set the record straight.

Nick Cannon says he did not attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021. Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021 / Getty Images

“Usually I don’t address this social media gossip but after my name was trending WORLDWIDE again for something I didn’t do, I have to say y’all trippin on this on!,” he wrote. “I have a brand new Talk show coming out September 27th! Why would I go to the VMA’s like this!? I heard this some corny new rapper named @MurdaCountHarlem I see no resemblance #respectfully”

Upon further investigation, by simply clicking on the Instagram account Cannon tagged in that caption, fans quickly gathered the character is indeed the “Wild ‘N Out” star portraying an alter ego named Murda Count, a rapper with a new single in the works.

“We see your tattoos 😂😂😂😂,” one fan commented.

“Ray Charles and Stevie wonder could see that’s you 😂😂😂😂,” joked another.

Murda Count’s debut single has yet to receive a release date, but the alter ego is likely nothing more than a marketing stunt to promote Cannon’s new syndicated daytime talk show, "The Nick Cannon Show," which premiered on September 27.