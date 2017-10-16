Niall Horan TODAY concert: What you need to know

share tweet pin email

Niall Horan is coming to TODAY! The Irish singer and songwriter behind the hit "Slow Hands," will bring his amazing voice to Rockefeller Plaza with a concert series performance.

Details:

Date: Thursday, October 26

Hashtag: #NiallTODAY

Fan Passes: Click here for you and a guest to get a chance at priority access to the show.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.