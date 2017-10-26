More than a 'Flicker!' Niall Horan lights up TODAY plaza with fun concert

share tweet pin email

So, you become an international pop star with a hugely popular band with a massive following. Like, say, Niall Horan did with One Direction. What do you do after the band calls it quits?

You head right for the solo album, which is exactly what Horan has done: On Oct. 20 he released "Flicker," and on Thursday he dropped by the TODAY plaza for the Citi Concert Series to see if the fans still felt the magic (and would scream their heads off).

Which of course they did! Horan, 24, played three songs for TODAY: "Too Much to Ask," "Slow Hands" and "Flicker," to the sounds of adoring screams by all kinds of fans.

Including one in particular: Mikey Day of "Saturday Night Live" showed up in the crowd with a handmade collage featuring Horan, temporary tattoos and a special T-shirt to show his devotion for the singer.

This wasn't Horan's first trip to TODAY; of course he came and wowed the masses with One Direction but he also performed in May for TODAY's summer concert series.

Thus far, Horan's proving not to just be a flicker on the charts, either — two songs off the album, "This Town" and "Slow Hands" are already hits, and "Too Much to Ask" is his latest single. He also got a piece of potentially amazing news from TODAY's Matt Lauer: "Flicker" looks like it's going to be the No. 1 album on Billboard's charts next week!

"That's a dream," said Horan, grinning. "That would be incredible."

And a great way to head into next year and his international tour, which will have North American dates starting in July.

Good luck, Niall!

