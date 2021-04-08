Nia Vardalos took to social media this week to clear up a rumor that "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" was currently in production. The new film would be the third installment in the trilogy that originated with the 2002 romantic comedy centered around a Greek-American woman’s relationship with a non-Greek man and the hilarious antics featuring her eccentric family.

"Yes, it is true that for over a year we have been trying to film a script that I wrote called 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,'" Vardalos, 58, said on her Instagram on Wednesday.

"But what is also true is that we are not filming. Because even though we are distributed by Universal Studios as usual and of course, the entire cast is invited back and we are trying to employ hundreds of people, the fact is that we are an independent film. And apparently, independent films cannot get insurance."

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic requires films to have hard-to-get and pricey COVID-19 insurance on set. The high price tag and limited availability of pandemic policies has made the current climate difficult for all films, but especially indies. Additional costs for COVID-19 compliance in general — officers, testing, equipment — have also contributed to budgetary strains.

Vardalos then personally pleaded if anyone knows how she may be able to obtain insurance for the film, urging them to slide into her DMs with the info.

Produced by Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" was a groundbreaking film for not only its humorous portrayal of Greek-American life, but also for its commercial success. Despite starting as a limited release with just a $5 million budget, it ultimately grossed $369 million worldwide, becoming one of the top romantic films of the 21st century. According to CNBC back in 2014, the film is among one of the most profitable of all time, with a 6150% return on a (inflation-adjusted) cost of $6 million to produce.

John Corbett and Nia Vardalos in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding." Alamy Stock Photo

A sequel was created in 2016 featuring most of the original cast, including John Corbett, Lainie Kazan, Michael Constantine and Andrea Martin. Not quite as successful as the first film, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" grossed $90 million against a budget of $18 million.

Vardalos, who was nominated for an Academy Award for best original screenplay and a Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture musical or comedy for her breakout role, still hopes that a third installment will come to fruition sooner than later.

She ended her video message on Wednesday with a hopeful note, also providing some insight into what direction "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" may be taking.

"When we get film insurance, we are going to Greece to film!"

