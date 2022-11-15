Zoe Kravitz recalls how she met boyfriend Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum is Zoe Kravitz's "protector," she told GQ magazine.

Kravitz met Tatum when she cast him in her movie "Pussy Island" and their private relationship was made public in August of 2021. In the movie, Tatum plays a billionaire who whisks away a beautiful woman to his private island.

The "The Batman" star told GQ that Tatum has really shown up for her on set in an interview published Nov. 15.

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she said. “I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz at the 2021 Met Gala on September 13, 2021. James Devaney / Getty Images

She also said, "He’s just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

Previously, Kravitz was married to actor Karl Glusman for 18 months before they divorced in August of 2021 and Tatum was married to actor Jenna Dewan for 10 years before they divorced in 2019.

The "Divergent" and "Magic Mike" stars are notoriously private about their relationship, and the public only learned about it because paparazzi snagged some photos of them riding a bike together and it turned into a viral meme.

The backstory behind the meme, Kravitz said, was that they were walking to a co-worker's house and “I was sweating and he was like, ‘Get on the bike, I’ll ride you over and you can relax,’ ” she recalled, adding that they were photographed just after.

She said they didn't disclose their relationship because “you want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can. So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it.”

Her dad, rock star Lenny Kravitz, confirmed that the "Rough Night" actor stays in her own lane and does what she wants.

“She so knows who she is and who she isn’t, and is not willing to sacrifice who she is,” Lenny Kravitz told GQ. “If something is not her or she’s not feeling it, she’s not going to put on a face and act to make others comfortable or accepting.”

The 33-year-old actor told the Wall Street Journal in August that she and Tatum naturally grew beyond their primary director-actor work relationship.

"When you make things with people, it’s a very sacred space. And when you’re compatible with somebody creatively, it often opens up other channels because you’re kind of sharing all of yourself,” she said.

“I’m really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way.”