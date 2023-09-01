Zendaya is feeling the love on her birthday.

The “Euphoria” star turned 27 on Sept. 1, and her boyfriend, fellow actor Tom Holland, gave her a sweet shout-out.

In the first photo shared on his Instagram story to honor the day, the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star wrote “My birthday girl” with a heart-eyes emoji next to a cute snap of Zendaya in a wetsuit and snorkeling gear. She is sitting in a boat with her goggles on as she gives a thumbs-up.

The second photo that Holland posted was one of Zendaya surrounded by trees and walking their dogs. Her hair is seen blowing up from behind.

The “Crowded Room” star added three more heart-eye emojis. The two have maintained a relatively private relationship, but have spoken out about one another in recent months. It took years for Zendaya and Holland to publicly confirm their relationship, despite posting about one another on their social media.

Here are the notable moments from Zendaya and Holland's time together.

2016: "Spider-Man: Homecoming" co-stars

In March 2016, Zendaya was cast to star opposite Holland in the rebooted "Spider-Man" franchise. The two would go on to meet for the first time on the set of the superhero film.

Holland posted what appears to be the first photo of Zendaya on his Instagram grid, which shows them and a friend in a pool.

“Summer Sunday’s,” he captioned the July 10, 2016 post.

2017: "Spider-Man: Homecoming" press tour and romance rumors

By 2017, the actors embarked on their press tour for "Spider-Man: Homecoming," which was released on June 28, 2017.

The two posed for photos together at various premieres and photo-calls as rumors began circling that they were more than friends.

Zendaya and Tom Holland attend a photo-call for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' at the Villa Magna Hotel on June 14, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. Fotonoticias / FilmMagic

In July of 2017, Zendaya denied romance rumors when she retweeted a since-deleted tweet about their alleged relationship.

“Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA!” Zendaya tweeted. “I haven’t been on a vacation in years!???hbu @TomHolland1996 ???”

Holland replied to Zendaya writing, “Does the press tour count?”

However, they did admit to sharing clothes. In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight”, Holland said he borrowed a jacket from Zendaya.

“I ran out of new clothes and was like, ‘Yo mate, can you help me out? I don’t have any clothes to wear for this event.’ And she was like, ‘Oh I have this jacket, do you want to borrow it?’” he told ET at a screening. “And I tried it on. I still have it. I even saw her in New York like, two days ago, she’s like, ‘Can I have the jacket back?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t, I don’t know where it is.’”

Zendaya later shared that he never returned the jacket, also telling the outlet: “Sadly we’re the same size. I have this really nice leather jacket and he was running out of clothes on the press tour, and he was like, ‘Oh, I really like this jacket.’ And I was like, ‘Try it on.’ And it fit him.”

“I didn’t really know he was literally going to take it. So he still has it somewhere. In fact, thank you for reminding me (because) I need to let him know he needs to get that sent back to me,” she added.

September 2017: Tom Holland wishes Zendaya a happy birthday

There was no official confirmation of their relationship at this point, but the two still took the time to wish each other happy birthday.

Holland shared photos from a "Spider-Man" photo shoot and celebrating her 21st birthday.

"Thinking about how to get taller 😂 Happy birthday mate. Miss you and I’ll have a drink for you. #21stbirthday," he captioned the pic.

2018: The praises between Zendaya and Tom Holland continue

When Zendaya attended the Met Gala in May, Holland shared a photo of her Joan of Arc-inspired look on his Instagram.

“All hail the queen. Killing it mate,” he wrote, only adding more fuel to the fire.

By June, Zendaya would go on to wish Holland a happy birthday by sharing a video of him and their “Spider-Man: Homecoming” co-star Jacob Batalon fighting with lightsabers.

"Happy birthday loser... @tomholland2013," she captioned the video.

Holland would return the birthday shout-out by sharing a paparazzi photo of him being scared by a Spider-Man statue. This time, he added a heart emoji to his post.

"Me, myself and the birthday girl. Happy birthday mate — keep killing it and paving the way for the rest of us ♥️," he wrote.

2019: "Spider-Man: Far From Home" is released

By 2019, Holland and Zendaya appeared to be dating other people.

The British actor was photographed holding hands with Olivia Bolton, while the former Disney Channel star was seen vacationing with her “Euphoria” co-star Jacob Elordi.

In an interview with Elle in June, Holland said that he was single and not romantically involved with anyone but was “definitely a relationship person.” “I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life,” he added.

That same month, Zendaya did wish Holland a happy birthday by posting a group shot of them with their friends.

"Happy birthday weirdo, thanks for being the wonderful person you are, we’re all very lucky to have you and your weirdness👍🏽 @tomholland2013," she wrote.

The pair would reunite to promote their second “Spider-Man” film together. They posed together during their press tour and at the premiere in Los Angeles on June 26.

Zendaya and Tom Holland at the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on June 26, 2019. Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images / Penske Media via Getty Images

July 2021: Zendaya and Tom Holland are spotted kissing

2020 was a quieter year for Zendaya and Holland romance rumors. However, by mid-July 2021, their fans were back at it after photos of the two kissing in a car were released.

The pair would again not comment on the status of their relationship, despite being photographed together more frequently.

In a new interview with GQ, Holland did address the kissing photos and said they bothered him so much.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he told the magazine, adding that they “sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

September 2021: Tom Holland calls Zendaya "My MJ"

Their love for one another was undeniable in Holland’s birthday post for Zendaya. Calling her by her “Spider-Man” character’s name, he shared a sweet photo of the two in a dressing room on set of their film.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx,” he wrote.

December 2021: "Spider-Man: No Way Home" press tour and premiere

Ahead of the movie's December 17 premiere, Zendaya and Holland were one fashionable duo. They also appeared to be more comfortable with one another, showing some PDA on the red carpet.

Zendaya and Tom Holland at the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2021. Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

That same month, Zendaya would return Holland's comments by calling him "my Spider-Man."

Ahead of the film's release, she shared a photo of him from the set and a throwback of Holland when he was a child and wearing a Spider-Man costume.

"My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing♥️ @tomholland2013," she wrote.

2022: The birthday tribute continue and more

By February of 2022, the two were photographed out and about. The pair was seen holding hands as they left their hotel in New York on Feb. 16.

Tom Holland and Zendaya leaving their hotel on Feb. 16, 2022 in New York City. Gotham / GC Images

The birthday tributes continued, this time with a black-and-white photo of the pair hugging for Holland's birthday.

"Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3," Zendaya captioned the post.

2023: They speak openly about their love for one another

Holland continued to praise Zendaya's red carpet looks on Instagram, while she also celebrated his 27th birthday in June with more sweet snaps.

Tom Holland and Zendaya at the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors during the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 4, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Summer 2023: Tom Holland says he's "in love"

In a BuzzFeed interview, the actor said he was “locked up” and had “no rizz,” referring to charm when you’re flirting with someone.

“I’m happy and in love, so I’ve got no need for rizz,” he said, not specifically saying he’s dating Zendaya. However, he did note that she was his childhood crush.

In July, during an episode of the Wondery podcast “SmartLess,” hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, Holland spoke about how lucky he was to have Zendaya in his life.

The hosts asked him about being cast as Spider-Man and the responsibility of being a role model.

“I understand the responsibility. I’m lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life,” he replied. “It’s interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you. You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff. And that’s worth its weight in gold.”