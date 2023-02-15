Zac Efron shares photo of him with his 'valentine': His 3-year-old sister

Zac Efron is spending his Valentine’s Day with his adorable 3-year-old sister Olivia.

On Feb. 14, the 35-year-old actor uploaded a cute Instagram photo of him reading to Olivia as she clutched her stuffed animal.

“My valentine,” he simply wrote in the caption.

But it seems like “The Greatest Showman” star will have to compete to win Olivia’s heart.

Brother Dylan Efron, 31, commented on the post and joked, “No, she’s mine.”

Multiple fans gushed about the actor’s relationship with his sister in the comments.

“That’s a cute valentine!!” one Instagram user said and included a red heart emoji.

Another wrote, “As the youngest of 7 with a more than 20 year age gap from my oldest sibling to me, I have to say how much I appreciate seeing you invest time with her.”

The fan added, “It will mean more to her than you know.”

Others wished they could swap places with the 3-year-old. One fan said they were volunteering to be Efron’s valentine.

“It could be me you know just answer my calls,” one Instagram user joked.

Another claimed they have been picturing the “17 Again” actor as their valentine for the last 18 years.

Efron’s Instagram page is filled with posts about his family. He never misses an opportunity to praise his siblings.

Last week, he penned a birthday message for his younger brother and shared an Instagram photo of them goofing off together.

“Happy Birthday Brother! Here’s to many more years of shared adventures and endless good times. Love ya!” he said.

Dylan Efron replied, “Love ya Z, see you soon!”

In December, he also uploaded a birthday message for Olivia, showing that he can’t get enough of the sweet toddler.

He shared two photos of him holding Olivia in his arms as they celebrated her third birthday.

“Happy bday lil sis,” he captioned the snap.

Olivia wore a flower crown in both pictures and hugged her big brother as he gave her a kiss on the head in a second photo.

In July 2021, Efron revealed he had a new sibling in his first social media post with Olivia.

He called his sister a “little heartbreaker.”