Brad Pitt celebrates his 60th birthday in style with girlfriend Ines De Ramon

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, celebrated his 60th birthday with friends in Los Angeles.

Pitt turned 60 on Dec. 18, and was photographed out in Hollywood wearing a black-and-yellow shirt with black pants. He stood next to de Ramon, who held what appeared to be presents and a balloon for Pitt.

TheImageDirect.com — from whom TODAY.com purchased a photo of the outing — reported that the pair were in high spirits as they made a rare appearance together.

Loads of gifts were seen being taken from the venue including artwork and photographs, the agency reported.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon at a valet stand in Hollywood. TheImageDirect.com

Who is Ines de Ramon?

Ines de Ramon works for the jewelry brand Anita Ko.

Her LinkedIn lists her position as vice president of the company. It says she graduated in 2013 with her bachelors degree in business from the University of Geneva.

Her profile also says she speaks five languages: French, English and Spanish at a bilingual or native proficiency, while German and Italian are listed at a professional working proficiency.

She is recently single, after previously being married to "Vampire Diaries" actor Paul Wesley. Wesley filed for divorce from de Ramon in February 2023, after announcing their separation in September 2022, People reported.

When did Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon start dating?

The two have been spotted out and about in recent weeks. In November 2022, the Daily Mail published photos of Pitt and de Ramon at a Bono concert in downtown Los Angeles.

On Jan. 3, 2023, Page Six ran paparazzi photos of the two on a romantic trip to Cabo, Mexico.

Then, in August 2023, E! News reported de Ramon was spotted running errands while wearing a necklace with the letter B — seemingly a tribute to her then-rumored beau.

People also reported in November 2023 that not only was de Ramon Pitt's date to the LACMA gala on Nov. 4 (though they didn't walk the red carpet), de Ramon also traveled to Europe several times to visit the actor as he filmed a Formula One racing movie.