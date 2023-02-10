IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Vanessa Hudgens announces engagement to baseball player Cole Tucker: See the pic

Hudgens and Cole Tucker have been publicly dating since Valentine's Day 2021.
2021 AFI Fest - Opening Night Gala Premiere Of Netflix's "tick, tick…BOOM" - Arrivals
Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens at the premiere of Netflix's "tick, tick…BOOM" on Nov. 10, 2021, in Hollywood, California.Rich Fury / WireImage
By Samantha Kubota

Vanessa Hudgens and her beau are getting married! The “High School Musical” star made the announcement on Instagram after rumors of her engagement to baseball player Cole Tucker started swirling on the internet.

“YES. We couldn’t be happier,” she captioned the Feb. 8 post, which showed off the two lovebirds apparently in Paris and her stunning ring.

Tucker is currently signed with minor league team the Colorado Rockies. He has previously played in the MLB with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The two met online — but definitely not on the dating apps. Hudgens told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about their “ultimate modern day love story” back in September 2021.

“It’s ridiculous. We met over Zoom on a meditation group. Like who are we, the most new-age couple ever?” Hudgens said at the time. She told TODAY that she immediately noticed the then-25-year-old even in the little Zoom box.

“I think that I just saw him, and I was with my girlfriend and I was like, ‘Who is that?’’’ Hudgens said. “And she’s like, I don’t know I haven’t seen him.’ And I was like, ‘Wait, but who is it?’”

She said that she’d followed him on Instagram, did a “deep dive” into his socials, and then two days later, he slid into her DMs.

“My thing is like why do we give other people the power and control for our own happiness and going after what we want?” she said. “If we’re attracted to someone, if we connect with someone, go for it! Who’s saying you can’t?”

The two went official on Instagram on Valentine's Day 2021 and have been together ever since.

In an interview with Glamour UK published on Dec. 2, 2021, she shared more insight into their relationship.

“He’s his own person,” she told the outlet. “Our interests are very different, but our fundamentals are the same. He’s goofy and I’m very goofy. None of us take ourselves too seriously.”

