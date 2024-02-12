Usher is a married man!

The “Yeah!” singer had a big day on Super Bowl Sunday. In addition to performing the halftime show, he also tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea.

NBC News obtained the Clark County records that show the two married on Feb. 11, 2024. It's not immediately clear if they did so before or after the halftime show.

Goicoechea and the "Love in This Club" singer — whose full name is Usher Raymond IV — had previously obtained a marriage license in the county on Feb. 8, three days before the big game. The news set off a firestorm of rumors and media coverage ahead of the singer's halftime show.

Goicoechea and Usher have been linked for years, apparently confirming their relationship when they were photographed sharing a kiss at the Hollywood Bowl in October 2019.

Usher Raymond and Jennifer Goicoechea at an Atlanta, Georgia, event on June 4, 2019. Prince Williams / WireImage

They already share two children: a daughter Sovereign Bo, 3, and a son Sire Castrello, 2.

Usher is also dad to sons Usher “Cinco” V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15, with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

During his halftime performance, Usher gave a shout-out to his mom. In the past, however, he's been sure to mention his partner and "best friend."

In an interview with People magazine in November 2023, he told the outlet that Goicoechea is "an amazing partner, a support system" for him as they raise their blended family.

“We have an amazing dynamic between our relationship where I’m able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children and dealing with the dynamic of how you communicate with them," he told People.

"I’m very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner," he said. "She’s my best friend and I love her."

Usher's spokesperson did not respond to TODAY.com's request for comment on Feb. 12.