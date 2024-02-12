Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea obtain marriage licenses in Las Vegas

Will Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea tie the knot in Las Vegas?

The "Yeah!" singer, 45, who is performing at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, and his longtime love applied for marriage licenses in Clark County, Nevada, on Feb. 8, three days before the big game, according to documents obtained by NBC News. TODAY.com has reached out to Usher for comment.

Usher, whose real name is Raymond Usher IV, and Goicoechea, a music executive, have been linked for years. The pair appeared to confirm their relationship when they were photographed sharing a kiss at the Hollywood Bowl in October 2019.

Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in 2023. Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Vanity Fair

The couple share a daughter, Sovereign Bo, 3, and a son Sire Castrello, 2. Usher is also dad to sons Usher “Cinco” V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15, with ex-wife Tameka Foster. (The singer was also previously married to his former manager Grace Miguel.)

The Grammy winner, who is currently starring in his own hit Vegas residency, gushed about Goicoechea, calling her his "best friend," while speaking to People magazine in November 2023.

“I have an amazing partner, a support system,” Usher said of his Goicoechea.

The singer said he and Goicoechea had an "amazing dynamic" that allowed him to stay "passionate" about the entertainment industry while also working together to raise the couple's children.

“I’m very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner,” he said. “She’s my best friend and I love her.”