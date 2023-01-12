Prepare to be scared! Universal to open year-round horror experience in Las Vegas

If you're looking to have a Halloween experience outside of October, Universal Parks and Resorts is launching just the thing.

The company announced a year-round horror experience that will be coming to Las Vegas in the near future.

The concept will bring both classic and modern horror Universal film characters to life. In a press release, officials named Frankenstein, Dracula, The Mummy and the Wolf Man as examples of potential characters. They also promised "modern horror and suspense stories through collaborations with such high-profile filmmakers as Jason Blum, James Wan and Jordan Peele."

The experience will occupy a 110,000 square-foot space being built as part of a new 20-acre expansion of Las Vegas’ immersive Area 15 entertainment district.

The new horror experience will be the anchor tenant in a new 20-acre expansion of Las Vegas’ AREA15 entertainment district. Universal Parks and Resorts

A press release promises "a variety of unique, immersive, fantastic horror-centric experiences that surround high energy food and beverage spaces by day turned haunting bars and eateries by night."

"It will deliver on the thrills and frights its horror fans have come to love and excite anyone looking for a new level of experiential entertainment," the release reads. "The space will also feature a continuously updated experience, must see seasonal events, and one-of-a-kind merchandise."

It marks the first time Universal has created a permanent horror experience beyond its theme parks. Both Universal Studios in California and Florida have long done seasonal "Halloween Horror Nights," which feature spooky characters and events in the parks during the fall months.

In a statement, the city's mayor celebrated the announcement.

“Las Vegas is an entertainment destination unlike any other — and we are thrilled to welcome Universal to our city,” said City of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. “The Universal experience will bring exactly the kind of high-quality, exciting entertainment our city, our visitors and our residents want.”

No word yet on an opening date.

Also on Jan. 11, Universal announced a new theme park coming to Frisco, Texas, that will target a much younger audience: families with young children.

That park concept will be "set in a lush green landscape and featuring immersive themed lands" and will feature "Universal’s iconic brand of entertainment, humor and innovation and brings to life its beloved characters and stories," according to a release.

Universal Parks and Resorts is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.