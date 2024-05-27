Trista Sutter breaks silence, explains her absence following husband's cryptic posts

Trista Sutter has broken her silence following husband Ryan Sutter's cryptic posts.

It had been weeks since Ryan Sutter began posting somber posts about missing his wife of over two decades without sharing any information of her whereabouts. After people began getting concerned about the former and original bachelorette, in a May 17 post, Ryan Sutter wrote that “Trista is fine” and “at a place in life where she is searching a bit.”

It wasn't until a May 25 Instagram post that Trista Sutter addressed the speculation and explained her husband's posts.

“Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?!” the former reality star began. “In all seriousness, for those concerned, I’m safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful. For those who’d rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that.”

Trista Sutter wrote that “an opportunity for perspective and personal growth presented itself and with the unconditional support of my family and friends, I chose myself and betterment, knowing that my stay-at-home-mom job and my kids end-of-the-school-year needs were in the best, most capable hands.”

The Sutters met and got engaged on the first season of “The Bachelorette” in 2003. They are parents to two children, Maxwell and Blakesley.

Trista Sutter continued sharing that her “stoic husband,” who is usually more private on social media, decided to share his love for her “in a messages that would find me in my travels.”

“We look at Instagram like a digital diary. Most of the time, the world doesn’t pay too much attention. This time, he couldn’t say anything right and just about every news outlet picked up his ‘cryptic/confusing/attention-seeking/dramatic’ pictures and captions,” she continued, writing how his posts helped her get through “some serious self doubt and fear…and that’s all that matters.”

The mother of two said Ryan Sutter doesn’t owe anyone any explanation or need people’s permission to post and share what he wants.

She concluded her message by writing that she will share more of her story, “in due time.” But for now, she will be enjoying time with her family.

“If you want to know the rest of the story, I will share in due time. For now, it’s back to our regularly scheduled programming — from a beach in Mexico!” Trista Sutter wrote, alongside a family photo on the beach. “After all, nervous breakdowns and separations require much needed rest and relaxation!”

Trista Sutter's post was met with a slew of comments, including from fellow Bachelor Nation alums who expressed their support.

“I love you,” former bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote, while Charity Lawson, another bachelorette, wrote in part, “Enjoy your time Trista in continued self discovery and self growth!!”

The firefighter, on his end, also shared a family selfie while on vacation, along with a message about how grateful he was that his wife is back.

In his smiling post, he wrote that “absence makes the heart grow fonder…. We found out it’s true.”

“It also makes the heart more grateful, more sympathetic, more appreciative for what someone does for you, with you, alongside of you,” he continued. “It brings questions and wonder and worry and then answers and peace and celebration. It brought time for reflection, for projects, prayer and independence but mostly it brought joy at its conclusion. Real joy. And that’s really what it’s all about…Welcome back @tristasutter We missed you.”