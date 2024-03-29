Travis Kelce’s friends try to distract him by playing Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’ — it backfires

Travis Kelce cannot be rattled — especially if there's Taylor Swift music playing in the background.

In video shared on Instagram story on March 28, former NBA player Chandler Parsons, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is seen dancing to his pop star girlfriend’s song “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)” while golfing with friends.

The clip shows Kelce concentrating as he’s about to swing with the song in full blast. The NFL star clearly gets the outcome he wants, while someone in the background is heard yelling, “Oh no, this backfired!”

Travis Kelce showing off his moves on the golf course. Chandler Parsons/Instagram

“He did it,” another person shouts as Swift’s song continues to play in the background.

Kelce begins to dance on the course while someone else says, “Oh, he likes it.”

Happy about his swing, Kelce grabs his golf club like an air guitar and starts singing the song.

Travis Kelce on the golf course. Chandler Parsons/Instagram

He continues with his dance moves before making a silly face and sticking his tongue out at the camera.

When sharing the video, Parsons wrote, “@killatrav cannot be rattled.”

Kelce is no stranger to singing along to Swift’s songs. After the Chief’s Super Bowl win in February, they were both filmed kissing, dancing and singing along to “Love Story” at an after-party.

Meanwhile, it appears the football player is spending time with his friends, family and Swift following his team's big win.

Travis Kelce after his friends try to distract him by playing Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood." Chandler Parsons/Instagram

The athlete has been traveling with Swift to her international “Eras Tour” concerts in Singapore and Australia.

“(I) got to see two amazing shows of the ‘Eras Tour,’ the last of the leg that Taylor has until she’s back at it here in a couple of months,” he said during a March 13 “New Heights” podcast episode.

Kelce also continues to have Swifties' attention — even sending fans into a spiral after his baby comments.

On a March 21 “New Heights” episode, he compared NBA player Victor Wembanyama to a lab-grown diamond.

“You can’t tell me that dude wasn’t made in a f------ lab over there in France,” he said. “Lab-grown diamonds? That’s (a) lab-grown f------ NBA player.”

He then added, “Can’t wait ‘til I f------ make one.”

The double entendre had people wondering if he was talking about making a diamond for a proposal or having a child.

Additionally, earlier this month, it was announced that Kelce is making plans to open a restaurant in Kansas City with his Chiefs teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes.