Tony Bennett's wife Susan and son Danny honor his life and legacy in touching post

Tony Bennett’s legacy will live on through the music he “delighted in performing,” his wife, Susan Benedetto, and eldest son, Danny Bennett, said following his death.

The beloved singer died on July 21 at the age of 96. No cause of death was shared at the time but he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

The pair shared a photo of the jazz icon performing at Radio City Music Hall on his 95th birthday, Aug. 3, 2021, alongside a touching tribute.

“Thank you to all the fans, friends and colleagues of Tony’s who celebrated his life and humanity and shared their love of him and his musical legacy,” the statement posted on his Instagram reads. “From his first performances as a singing waiter in Queens to his last performances in 2021 at Radio City Music Hall, Tony delighted in performing the songs he loved and making people happy.”

“And as sad as today has been for all of us we can find joy in Tony’s legacy forever,” Benedetto and Danny Bennett — who managed his father’s career — conclude.

The “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” crooner’s family announced his death early Friday and revealed the last song he sang before he died.

Posting a black-and-white photo of a younger Tony Bennett, they wrote, “Tony left us today but he was still singing the other day at his piano and his last song was, ‘Because of You,’ his first #1 hit.”

“Tony, because of you we have your songs in our heart forever.”

Tony Bennett and Susan Benedetto at the 63rd sold out show of Billy Joel's residency on April 12, 2019 in NYC. Myrna M. Suarez / Getty Images

Tony Bennett and Benedetto got married in 2007. The pair first met when she was 19 years old and backstage at one of his concerts, the singer wrote in his book “Just Getting Started,” per People.

Born Anthony Dominick Benedetto, the singer was a father of four. Danny Bennett is the singer’s firstborn whom he shared with his first wife Patricia Beech. The former couple, who were married from 1952 to 1971, also had son Daegal “Dae” Bennett.

The multi-Grammy winner was also father to daughters Johanna and Antonia, whom he had with second ex-wife Sandra Grant.