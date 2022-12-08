Toni Collette and husband David Galafassi are divorcing after almost 20 years of marriage

Toni Collette and her husband, David Galafassi, are ending their relationship after almost 20 years of marriage.

The “Pieces of Her” actor and musician announced that they are going their separate ways in a joint statement posted on Collette’s Instagram on Dec. 7.

“It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing. We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other,” the statement reads next to a photo of a floral sign that says “Peace & Love.”

Collette and Galafassi share two children together; 14-year-old daughter Sage and 11-year-old son Arlo.

The former couple said in their statement that their kids “are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape.”

“We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully,” it continued. “Big thanks. Toni Collette and David Galafassi.”

Toni Collette and David Galafassi arrive at the 2006 ARIA Hall of Fame at the Regent Theatre on Aug. 16, 2006 in Melbourne, Australia. Kristian Dowling/Getty Images / Getty Images

The announcement comes after photos surfaced allegedly showing Galafassi being romantically involved with another woman. Collette and Galafassi did not specify when they officially separated before announcing their divorce.

The actor and drummer met in 2002 at the album launch for Galafassi's then-band Gelbison, per The Sydney Morning Herald. They got married on Jan. 11, 2003 in a sunset ceremony two hours south of Sydney, Australia.

They welcomed their daughter in 2008 and told the Associated Press at the time, per People, “We’re completely over the moon.” The pair then had their son in 2011.

“Toni Collette, her husband David Galafassi and their daughter Sage Galafassi are excited and proud to announce the arrival of their baby boy, Arlo Robert Galafassi,” her publicist told E! News at the time. “He was born on Good Friday making it the greatest Friday, indeed!”

In 2019, the “Little Miss Sunshine” star spoke with The Sydney Morning Herald about how she and Galafassi permanently relocated to Sydney where it feels like “home.”

“I have lived in so many different places and we, as a family, are incredibly adaptable and able to set up house anywhere when I’m working. But that feeling of home is a feeling you can’t fabricate, and when I get home to Sydney that feeling is very strong. It was really all about being with our tribe, the people we love, and enjoying Sydney.”

Just five days before her divorce announcement, Collette made a return to Instagram.

"I’m back. Hello world. I love you," she wrote alongside a photo of herself sitting on a bus and looking out the window.