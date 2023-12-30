Tom Wilkinson, known for playing Gerald Cooper in “The Full Monty” has died at 75.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30th. His wife and family were with him,” Wilkinson's agent told NBC News in a statement. “The family asks for privacy at this time.”

In 1997, Wilkinson took on the role of a former steel mill foreman in “The Full Monty.” From there, he appeared in 2005’s “Batman Begins,” 2011’s “The Green Hornet” and 2016’s “Snowden.”

Throughout his career, Wilkinson was nominated for two Academy Awards. His first nomination came in 2002 for best actor for his work in “In the Bedroom.” He was also nominated for best supporting actor in 2008 for his film “Michael Clayton.”

Tom Wilkinson poses for photographers on the red carpet ahead of the premiere of 'The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel" on Feb. 17, 2015. JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images

In response to his death, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to pay their respects to the late actor.

One person shared a photo of Wilkinson dressed as his character Arthur Edens in 2007’s “Michael Clayton” and said Wilkinson gave “One of the greatest performances of the 21st century. A bravura performance of unhinged and unconstrained moral sincerity.”

Another agreed and said he was a “tremendous talent.”

“He knocked this role out of the park. So sad to hear he passed,” they wrote.

A third added, “His characters ran the gamut from guilt-ridden corporate lawyers to devastated fathers and devious gangsters, but Tom Wilkinson portrayed each of them with a level of depth, insight, and detail that never felt feigned or insincere. An authoritative presence, an actor’s actor. RIP.”