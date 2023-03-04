Tom Sizemore dies after suffering a brain aneurysm

Tom Sizemore, the American actor best known for his supporting roles in “Saving Private Ryan” and the 2017 “Twin Peaks” revival series, has died. He was 61 years old.

Charles Lago, Sizemore’s longtime manager, confirmed his death with NBC News on March 3.

“It is with great sadness and sorry I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore ('Tom Sizemore') aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep...today at St Joseph's Hospital Burbank,” Lago said in a statement. “His Brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) were at his side.”

The actor’s death comes just days after he suffered a brain aneurysm and his condition became critical.

On Feb. 27, Lago issued a statement to NBC News confirming the aneurysm and that doctors had recommended his family make an “end of life decision.” According to the statement, Sizemore collapsed while at his home in Los Angeles on Feb. 18 and was later transported from there to a hospital by paramedics.

“He was found to be suffering from a brain aneurism that occurred as a result of a stroke. Since that day, Tom has remained in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care,” the statement said.

According to Lago, physicians informed the actor’s family that there was “no further hope” for him and that they were “deciding end of life matters.”

In Lago's March 3 statement, he shared a statement from Sizemore's ex-wife, actor Maeve Quinlan, who was married to Sizemore from 1996 to 1999.

“My heartfelt condolences to the entire Sizemore family and Tom’s long-time manager, Charles Lago. Most especially, my thoughts and prayers go out to Tom’s two sons, Jayden and Jagger,” she said in the statement. “May God hold you both in the palm of his hand, give you strength and bless you all the days of your lives.”

Sizemore's brother, Paul, also issued a statement via Lago:

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom. He was larger than life. He has influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, giving and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am (devastated) he is gone and will miss him always”

In addition to his role in “Saving Private Ryan,” Sizemore appeared in Colonel Danny McKnight in “Black Hawk Down” and on the screen for “Witness Protection.” The latter role earned him a Golden Globe Award nomination for best actor in a miniseries or television film.

Sizemore was also a voice actor and portrayed Sonny Forelli in the 2000 video game “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City” and again nearly two decades later in 2021 for “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition.”

Sizemore’s career was ultimately blotted by legal troubles and struggles with addiction. In 2003, the actor was convicted of domestic violence involving his ex-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss, known as the “Hollywood Madam,” who ran an upscale prostitution ring.

In 2010, he appeared on “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew” and “Celebrity Rehab Presents Sober House.” More recently, in 2017, The Hollywood Reporter revealed a 2003 incident in which the actor was removed from the movie “Born Killers” set after being accused of sexual assault by an 11-year-old actress. According to the report, the actor denied the claim soon after it was made.

Lago's March 3 announcement noted there will be a private cremation service for the family and then a larger celebration of life in the coming weeks.