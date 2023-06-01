Tom Hanks says he's appeared in some movies he hates

For over four decades, Tom Hanks has been delighting audiences with films like “Big,” “Sleepless in Seattle” and “Forrest Gump.” But among the long list of beloved movies on his resume, there are a few that Hanks isn’t a fan of.

In an interview with The New Yorker published on May 28, the 66-year-old actor revealed that he hasn’t loved all of his movies.

During their chat, the journalist asked Hanks to share why he is offended when people say they hate a film, a topic he addressed in his debut novel “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” last month.

Tom Hanks attends the "A Man Called Otto" VIP access photocall at the Corinthia hotel on Dec. 16, 2022 in London, England. Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

The “Asteroid City” star clarified his stance. “O.K., let’s admit this: We all have seen movies that we hate,” he said. “I have been in some movies that I hate. You have seen some of my movies and you hate them.”

He went on to explain that filmmakers and actors go through five stages while making a movie and they experience a wide range of reactions at each point. The process includes: getting cast, watching the film, hearing fans and critics’ comments, tracking the movie’s performance at the box office and seeing how it holds up over time.

Hanks used “It’s a Wonderful Life” and his 1996 flick “That Thing You Do!,” which he wrote and directed, as examples of movies that were not popular at the time of their releases but are now labeled as “cult classics.”

Although he referenced, “That Thing You Do!,” the two-time Oscar winner did not specifically name which of his past films he dislikes.

However, he previously revealed in a September 2022 interview with People that he only considers four of his films to be “pretty good.”

When speaking to the publication at the time, Hanks said, “No one knows how a movie is made — though everyone thinks they do.”

He continued, “I’ve made a ton of movies (and four of them are pretty good, I think) and I’m still amazed at how films come together. From a flicker of an idea to the flickering image onscreen, the whole process is a miracle.”

Which four made the cut? He didn’t confirm, but maybe Hanks will announce his favorite films one day. With more recent movies like “Bridge of Spies,” “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Sully” and “Toy Story 3,” he has plenty to choose from.