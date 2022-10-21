Tom Brady walks back comments comparing playing NFL football to military deployment

Tom Brady is apologizing for comparing his job as a football player to being deployed as a military service member.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, addressed his previous comments during the team's media press conference on Oct. 20.

“Before we start, can I say one thing?” he said when a reporter started to ask a question. “Earlier this week, I made a statement about playing football and the military and it was a very poor choice of words.”

He continued, “I just want to express that to any sentiments out there that people may have taken in a certain way. So, I apologize.”

A couple minutes later, another reporter asked him to clarify why he made the comparison.

“To be honest, I don’t really want to expand on it too much,” he replied. “I have a tremendous amount of gratitude for everyone who served.”

Brady concluded, “You know, in the end, we play a game. And the military’s defending our country. It’s two very different things and I shouldn’t have made the comparison.”

The athlete ruffled a few feathers on Oct. 17 when he said he viewed the beginning of a new football season as being similar to military service deployment.

During an episode of the SiriusXM podcast he co-hosts called “Let’s Go!,” he said, “I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, man, here I go again.”

Speaking about creating a work-life balance, Brady added, “As much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done, which is why you are who you are.”

He explained that his “competitiveness takes over.”

In February, the Super Bowl winner initially announced that he would retire from football after 22 seasons. However, he changed his mind a month later and said he would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he tweeted in March. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

His post included a photo of him on the football field with his teammates next to a photograph of wife Gisele Bündchen with their children, Benjamin 12, and Vivian, 9. The picture also included Brady’s son Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Recently, Brady’s relationship with the Brazilian supermodel has been a trending topic on social media following reports that the two hired divorce lawyers. The couple have been married since 2009.

Bündchen, 42, hinted at possible marital woes during an interview with Elle in September.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said at the time about her husband continuing to play football. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too.”