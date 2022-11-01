Tom Brady addresses ‘amicable’ divorce from Gisele Bundchen for the first time

Tom Brady got candid about how his personal life is spilling over into his work and making headlines.

On the Oct. 31 episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the Tampa Bay quarterback was asked, “What’s going on?” And while it referred to his team being “out-of-sync” after their third straight loss, it also touched on the end of his marriage to Gisele Bundchen.

After 13 years of marriage, Brady and Bundchen announced on Oct. 28 that they officially divorced.

“I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” Brady told Gray. “Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”

“So, that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home,” he continued. “All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attends The Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York. J. Kempin / Getty Images

Brady was asked if there has been a challenge trying to “compartmentalize” his personal life and work, to which he replied, “That’s what being a professional is.”

He said that he’s dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over the last 23 years. “And a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people,” he said, adding that people have gotten to know him through watching him play football on TV.

“Everyone’s going through different things,” he said. “We all have our unique challenges in life. We’re all humans. We do the best we could do. I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things.”

Brady continued by noting that he wants to be “a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well.”

“And to deal with things in your life that have challenges, you wanna deal with them in the best possible way. So, I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I’m gonna try to continue to do that for as long as I’m here,” he concluded.

Brady and Bundchen married in 2009 and share two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. The NFL star is also father to 15-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Rumors of a separation had been swirling for months, only to be seemingly true when NBC News confirmed that the two had hired divorce attorneys in early October.

In their separate statements, the former couple later announced the end of their marriage.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote on his Instagram story on Oct. 28. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” Brady continued. “Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing every day around the world.”

As for the Brazilian supermodel, she also reiterated that the divorce was amicable and that her focus remained on their children.

“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve,” she wrote in part. “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”