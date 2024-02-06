IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A bestselling curl cream, adjustable dumbbells and more editor-approved Target finds

Toby Keith dies at 62: ‘He fought his fight with grace and courage’

The country singer announced in June 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer.
/ Source: TODAY
By MC Suhocki and Drew Weisholtz

Country singer Toby Keith has died, according to a message shared to his website and social media accounts.

Keith was 62 years old.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” the message reads.

“He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

What kind of cancer did Toby Keith have?

Keith announced in June 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in fall 2021.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” he posted on X in June 2022 when he made his diagnosis public. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.

Toby Keith Has Passed Away
Toby Keith performs on Sept. 20, 2012, in Hartford, Connecticut.MediaPunch via AP

“I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Stomach cancer, which is also known as gastric cancer, happens when cancer cells develop in any part of the stomach, but in the U.S. it most often starts where the esophagus connects to the stomach, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In September 2023, Keith received the Country Icon Award at the People’s Choice Country Awards.

“I feel pretty good,” Keith told E! News at the show“It’s a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and gown. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today.”

Toby Keith Has Passed Away
Toby Keith (right) performs with Willie Nelson (left) in 2003 in Las Vegas.Ron Wolfson / MediaPunch via AP

In December, Keith performed a trio of concerts at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas in "a triumphant return to the stage and touring," according to his website.

"3 sold out shows in Vegas was a damn good way to end the year," Keith wrote on Instagram.

A seven-time Grammy nominee, Keith was known for his patriotism and military support. He received the National Medal of the Arts from President Donald Trump in 2021 for his contributions to music.

Toby Keith
Toby Keith rocked TODAY on July 5, 2019. Greg Allen / AP

He burst on the scene in 1993 with his debut single, "Should've Been a Cowboy," which soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It would be the first of 20 songs to top that chart, along with such favorites as "Beer for My Horses" (with Willie Nelson), "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "You Shouldn't Kiss Me Like This," "My List," "Who's Your Daddy?" and "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue," a track written in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Other hits include "Red Solo Cup," "Country Comes to Town," "Honkytonk U," "Get Drunk and Be Somebody" and "A Little Too Late."

Keith is survived by wife Tricia Lucus and their three kids: daughter Shelley Covel Rowland, daughter Krystal Keith and son Stelen Keith Covel.

MC Suhocki

MC Suhocki is a New York City-based senior editor for TODAY Digital who joined the team in 2014 and specializes in "Law & Order" coverage.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.