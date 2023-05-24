Legendary singer Tina Turner has died at the age of 83.

In honor of the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll," emotional tributes are pouring in from around the world from the likes of Angela Bassett, Roberta Flack, Martha Stewart and countless others — all remembering one of music's biggest voices.

Among them is her long-time friend and fellow musician Mick Jagger, who posted a sweet message in honor of Turner saying he was saddened by the passing of his "wonderful friend."

"She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer," Jagger's post reads. "She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."

Just a month before her death, Turner revealed in an interview with The Guardian that she “always had a crush” on Jagger.

Jagger and Turner have a long history together, dating back to the 1960s when Turner and her husband, Ike, opened for the Rolling Stones on tour. During a 1997 interview with Larry King, Turner described the experience as "fun" and "fantastic."

“My first experience was when Mick Jagger walked in the dressing room without knocking and says, ‘I love how you girls dance.’ That was my first introduction. I didn’t know who he was," Turner told King.

It's often been said through the years that Jagger picked up his signature dance moves from watching Turner perform, something Jagger disputes in the 2009 book "According to the Rolling Stones," saying he didn’t “consciously copy any moves from her."

"She always says I did," he writes, "but she’s a woman and the movement involved is totally different.”

Turner, however, tells a different story.

“Mick wanted to dance — and I was a dancer — but he never gave me the credit! He said his mother taught him how to dance. But we worked with him in the dressing room, me and the girls, and we taught him how to Pony,” she told the Daily Mail in 2017.

Mick Jagger and Tina Turner perform at Live Aid. Lynn Goldsmith / Corbis / VCG via Getty Images

Regardless of who taught who to dance, the pair performed together countless times over the years, with Turner opening for The Rolling Stones at several concerts during their 1981 U.S. tour and duetting with the frontman on classic Stones songs like "Honky Tonk Woman," “Jumpin’ Jack Flash" and “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll."

They teamed up once more for an iconic performance at the 1985 Live Aid concert in Philadelphia, then again in 1989 at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for the Rolling Stones, one of the last times the two would ever share the stage.

Tina Turner and Mick Jagger. Paul Natkin / WireImage

“How many women can hold up their end of the stage with Mick Jagger? Yet Mick and I always had the best time together," Turner writes in her 2018 autobiography, “My Love Story."

The two remained friends through the years, and Turner sent the "Satisfaction" singer birthday wishes on Facebook in 2021, writing, "Sharing a stage with Mick has always been such a thrill for me. Starting in the sixties, when I taught him some dance moves, to this very day, I’ve got only golden memories of our friendship."

Jagger returned the sentiment in his Instagram tribute to the "Proud Mary" singer, calling Turner "inspiring, warm, funny and generous."