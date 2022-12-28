Timothée Chalamet shares adorable throwback to celebrate his 27th birthday

It’s Timothée Chalamet’s golden birthday!

The “Dune” star turned 27 years old on Dec. 27 and commemorated the day by sharing an adorable photo of him as a little boy. The snap, shared on Instagram, is a headshot of a much younger Chalamet with his brown hair all gelled up and slicked up to one side.

The “Bones and All” leading man captioned the photo, writing “27,” and added an emoji with one eyebrow raised.

Chalamet’s post was filled with birthday messages from fans and followers. The actor also reposted his birthday shout-outs from friends Kiernan Shipka, Stephane Bak and Giullian Yao Gioiello on his Instagram story.

Back in 2019, the “Call Me By Your Name” star also shared a throwback photo of himself to celebrate his birthday. The photo showed a toddler Chalamet wearing a black graduation cap and eating a snack.

Be prepared to see much more of Chalamet in 2023. The actor will be reprising his role as Paul Atreides and reunite with Zendaya in “Dune: Part Two.” Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Florence Pugh join the cast.

Just earlier this month, on Dec. 12, the actor revealed that he had wrapped filming on the sci-fi sequel.

"DUNE 2 WRAPPED (with desert dad !!)" he captioned his Instagram selfie with his dad, Marc Chalamet.

Chalamet is also starring as a young Willy Wonka in “Wonka.” The film will be a musical prequel to the 1964 Road Dahl classic “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” It will dive into the early life and upbringing of Wonka.

Gene Wilder famously portrayed the chocolatier in the 1971 film, with Johnny Depp portraying Wonka in the 2005 movie “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”