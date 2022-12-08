TikTok star Megha Thakur, 21, has died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’

TikTok celebrity Megha Thakur, whose nearly 1 million followers have enjoyed her videos about accepting your body and feeling confident in it, has died at 21.

Her family reported the news in a post on Instagram Nov. 28, writing she had died on Nov. 24.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022 in the early morning hours," Thakur's parents wrote in the caption.

"Megha was a confident and independent young woman," they added. "She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey - Megha’s loving parents"

Thakur's posts showed her modeling, traveling and getting dressed in fashionable outfits. But she also talked a lot about her own mental health issues.

"I have really bad anxiety, which turned into stress, which turned into a heart attack," she said in one video from July. "So I’ve been dealing with that."

Thakur's posts also showcased her optimistic outlook on life, including one she published in March on Instagram where she wrote in the caption, "I turn negativity into a positive force. Without the hate, I wouldn’t be where I am!!"

Fans have weighed in on multiple social media outlets following the news of her death.

"megha knew how much of a force she was in the influencer space and how many women looked up to her, I told her all the time," wrote one on Instagram. "We lost an angel too soon. I’m keeping you and your family in my thoughts ❤️"

"Rest in Power Megha. You were and always will be a light in this world 🖤" wrote another on TikTok.

Her last video, posted on TikTok and Instagram Nov. 18, each showed her confidently striding across a New York City crosswalk. Her caption for both: "YOU’RE in charge of your destiny. Remember that."