TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth has died, her family says

Kyle Marisa Roth, a popular TikToker who discussed Hollywood gossip, died last week, her family said.

Jacqueline Roth confirmed her daughter's death to NBC News, and said she and Kyle's sister Lindsay Roth were overwhelmed with messages of support. She was believed to be 36, but TODAY.com was not able to confirm her exact age.

“Kyle truly loved so fiercely. She was a truth seeker. A truth teller. It means so much to us as a family this incredible outpouring of love and support that the world, literally the world, is giving to us,” Jacqueline Roth said.

Jacqueline Roth did not disclose how her daughter died. She added the family was working on sharing an official statement.

“She loved so hard all of the entirety of her life,” Jacqueline Roth said. “And that’s what we’re going to miss so much. Just how hard she loves.”

Jacqueline Roth added she wanted “people to live their lives with the brightness of Kyle and her beautiful soul and spirit.”

“I got a beautiful message from a woman about how Kyle is passionate about the Indigenous and Kyle was supporting on raising awareness of an issue on native lands,” she said, adding her daughter was also passionate about colon cancer awareness.

Lindsay Roth also posted a tribute to her sister on Instagram, where she mentioned the young TikToker died last week.

"as a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life. we don’t know happened yet. i know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more — she had so many gifts."

She told her followers she was there to talk and share memories of Kyle, and that she would share plans for any memorials.

"i am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this souls smooth transition are welcomed," she said.

Actor Julia Fox commented on the post: “I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her. I’m so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok.

"She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply," she added.