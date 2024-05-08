Tiffany Haddish addresses her DUI and says she stopped drinking after her arrest

New episodes of Hoda’s podcast are available every Wednesday — just search “Making Space” wherever you get your podcasts, or click here.

Tiffany Haddish recalled people saying that she was "spiraling" and her career was "over" after a 2023 arrest on suspicion of DUI in California.

The actor and comedian reflected on that incident, plus her decision to abstain from alcohol, in an interview with Hoda Kotb for the new episode of Hoda's "Making Space" podcast released on May 8.

Haddish, 44, told Hoda that when she isn't having fun onstage doing stand-up comedy, it bleeds into her personal life, like it did during the DUI arrest in 2023.

“Every time I didn’t want to enjoy myself is when tragic things happen,” she said. “Every time, I try to have fun, no matter what. You should have seen when I got arrested. I wish they could have filmed that whole thing. They probably did.

"But them police had a good time. We had a good time."

Haddish was detained after Beverly Hills police received a call at about 5:45 a.m. and said she appeared to be slumped over the wheel of the vehicle while the engine was still running. Haddish had performed that night on Thanksgiving for a benefit at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles.

"I felt like, I took a nap," Haddish told Hoda. "The police pulled up. And then I went to jail because I didn’t want to do all the stuff in the streets."

She said she eventually took a Breathalyzer test and that she was under the legal limit of .08% blood-alcohol concentration.

"I blew and it was a .03, and I went home, and then I found out how famous I really am," Haddish said.

The "Girls Trip" star struck a plea deal in February that resulted in two misdemeanor DUI charges against her being dropped, while she pleaded no contest to a vehicle code violation.

It was Haddish's second DUI arrest. She previously was arrested in 2022 in Peachtree City, Georgia, at 2:30 a.m. after someone called 911 to report a driver asleep at the wheel, police said.

Haddish recalled the reaction online after her arrest in Beverly Hills.

"I don’t know what people think. I don’t know what they thought. I’m not in their brains," she said. "From what I saw on the internet, people were saying, 'Ah, she’s spiraling out. This is it. Her career is over. She’s done.'

"And then my friends were just like, 'Girl, your a-- was asleep, wasn’t you?'"

Haddish has since decided on "no more drinking" and said she had cut down on her consumption even before her arrest in Beverly Hills.

"I had already decided," she said. "I was barely drinking as it was before then, because every day I would wake up, my body would hurt after I drink. Even after one drink, my body would hurt."

Her approach to alcohol isn't the only thing she's changed. Haddish also spoke about how she's taken a different view of sex in recent years.

"I guess maybe I did decide, but not like, 'Oh, I never want to have sex,'" she said. "No. I’m just like, 'I’m not finna just lay down with any old man.'

"Because when you have sex, that’s an exchange of spirits, OK? If you lazy, I’m picking up that lazy energy. If you this, I’m picking that up. You know, do I want to pick up his habits? If he broke, do I want to be broke? If he’s mentally ill, do I want to be mentally ill? Like, I’m going to absorb whatever he’s giving."

The "Haunted Mansion" star said she is more about having a "trial period" of being friends first.

"I’m not making no random decisions like I was with my body," she said. "Also, I want to see your credit score. I want to know you have an EIN number. I want to know that you have long-term employees, and they like working for you.

"Because if we’re in a relationship, we’re working together, we’re working for each other. So if you run a business and everybody has been there for more than five years and they like working for you, then I’m probably going to like being around you."

She still goes on dates, however.

"I get free meals," she joked. "I love a good free dinner just like the next girl. I don’t mind if we go to Cheesecake Factory. I’m just going to eat this salad, though."