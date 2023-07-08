Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, set out for a date night —but it didn’t turn out as expected.

On July 7, the country singer shared photos of him and his wife sitting in a car for a night out on the town. However, while he’s seen smiling in the selfies, his wife is fast asleep on his shoulder.

“Went on a date. Lauren needed a nap first. Hahaha love you honey,” he captioned the Instagram post. In the second photo of the slideshow, Akins continues to be sleeping but this time her face is hidden behind her husband’s back.

But by the third photo she is wide awake and posing next to her husband in what appears to be a parking lot outside a restaurant.

The "Die a Happy Man" crooner and his wife have been married since 2012. They are parents to four daughters — Willa Gray, 7, Ada James, 5, Lennon Love, 3, and Lillie Carolina, 1.

People couldn’t help but comment how much they related and loved Akins for needing to catch some zzz’s.

“I love how real she is...no makeup or fake lashes...gorgeous!!” one person wrote on the singer’s post.

Another added, “Lol girlfriend has a million babies at home! Let her nap! I feel ya mama!”

“A legend living among us,” Kailey Dickerson, wife of singer Russell Dickerson, commented.

“You know your a good momma when u have to use your date night to catch a quick nap,” one person posted, while another added, “She might be my soul mate. Moms always need a nap they’re the best!”

The date night comes just days after the family of six had a beach-filled Fourth of July. Akins shared a family selfie on her Instagram, while the country star uploaded a slideshow of their adventures by the ocean, which included fireworks and kite flying.

All of the family members were decked out in their best red, white and blue attire as they celebrated the holiday.

Just last month, the couple opened up about Akins’ experience with postpartum depression after the birth of her fourth child in November 2021.

“In the back of my mind, I was like, ‘This is not normal,’” Akins said on her “Live in Love With Lauren Akins” podcast. “I have experienced birthing children before and I’ve not felt this.”

Rhett also recalled being scared and not knowing if he played a role in her emotions.

“After Lillie, I do remember it was scary for me and there’s not many people you can talk to about that because you don’t want it to sound like you’re gossiping behind your wife’s back,” he said. “It’s not like you want to call a buddy and be like, ‘Hey, my wife is acting super strange.’”

The couple eventually sought help and had the support of their friends.

“We had a lot of people walk through that with us and I’m grateful for all of those people,” she said.