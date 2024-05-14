Taylor Swift files trademark for ‘Female Rage: The Musical’ — and fans are buzzing with theories

Taylor Swift fans love to guess what the singer is up to next, and her company's most recent trademark application may give a big clue.

TAS Rights Management filed an application to trademark "Female Rage: The Musical" on May 11, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The company requested to register the trademark for a wide variety of purposes, including for musical sound recordings, jewelry, journals, notebooks, bags, beverage containers, clothing and more, according to the application.

According to the patent and trademark office, the application has been accepted by the office for meeting the minimum filing requirements, but has not yet been assigned to an examining attorney.

But that didn’t stop Swift, 34, from using the phrase in a May 12 Instagram post thanking her team for their work on adding a new section for her latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department” to her “Eras Tour” performances in Paris.

"This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical. To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you — but mostly for the fans in Paris. I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love. I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour. See you very soon, Stockholm!" she wrote in the caption of the post, adding a white heart emoji.

Swifties were quick to try to predict what the singer may do with the trademark on social media.

"'Female Rage: The Musical' will be a film that will include her performances of the TTPD section on The Eras, the behind the scenes, rehearsals and preparation of her and her dancers, and a large-scale visual package to promote the album, with narration by Taylor Swift," one user posted on X.

"taylor swift trademarks 'female rage: the musical.' anya taylor joy calls herself a 'strong advocate of female rage.' 'rage rituals' are the latest wellness trend for wealthy white women. Something Is Happening," another X user wrote.

"hi sorry not to commence fear or anything but as of yesterday she filed an application to trademark Female Rage: The Musical," an X user said in a post, before adding three eye emoji.

The flurry of excitement from fans came days after Swift premiered her new, reconfigured version of the "Eras Tour" for the start of the European leg in Paris on May 9.

While some fans were upset over losing some songs she previously performed, the singer was able to add a new era with seven songs from "Tortured Poets" to the revamped setlist.

Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce made an appearance for Swift's fourth and final night performing in Paris on May 12, which coincidentally was Swift's 87th "Eras Tour" show.

Kelce wears the No. 87 jersey when he's on the football field playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce was joined by Swift's pal Gigi Hadid and her rumored beau Bradley Cooper to dance the night away at the Paris La Défense Arena.