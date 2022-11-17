Taylor Swift tour public ticket sale canceled due to 'extraordinarily high demands'

Ticketmaster has announced that the public ticket sale scheduled for Friday for Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" has been canceled due to an exceedingly high demand.

"Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled," Ticketmaster tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

The tickets went up for sale beginning Nov. 15, and the high demand caused the company's website to crash, with some fans waiting in line for hours to secure tickets. The company previously had fans pre-register as Verified Fans before the sale, and over 3.5 million fans pre-registered for Swift's program — the largest registration in Ticketmaster's history.

Below the tweet, Taylor Swift fans expressed their disappointment with the cancelation and uncertainty.

"So what happens to the tickets that were held aside for the general sale?? Are you just going to give them to scalpers at this point?" one user tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "Please tell me this means you’re going to offer round two to presale code and Capital One card holders instead of or in advance of a rescheduled general on sale. It would be so disappointing if you offload any remaining tickets to private groups or resell inventory yourselves."

Some fans even created a website to attempt to take action against Ticketmaster "through collective action."

In response to the chaos surrounding buying tickets for the tour, Ticketmaster previously issued an explainer about the situation.

"The Eras on sale made one thing clear: Taylor Swift is an unstoppable force and continues to set records," Ticketmaster wrote in its explanation. "We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn’t been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for the Eras Tour. We want to share some information to help explain what happened."

The company added that over 2 million tickets were sold for Swift's tour on Nov. 15, once again breaking records for Ticketmaster.

"Even when a high demand on sale goes flawlessly from a tech perspective, many fans are left empty-handed,” Ticketmaster said. "For example: based on the volume of traffic to our site, Taylor would need to perform over 900 stadium shows (almost 20x the number of shows she is doing)… that’s a stadium show every single night for the next 2.5 years."

It remains unclear whether or not the general sale will be postponed or how many tickets remain after the pre-sale.