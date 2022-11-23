Tariq the ‘Corn Kid’ plays the drums and helps Dylan deliver the weather forecast on TODAY

It’s not corn, but this 7-year-old viral video star has found something he loves nearly as much.

Tariq, better known as the “Corn Kid,” captured hearts with his devotion to the vegetable that “has the juice," and during a pre-Thanksgiving visit to TODAY, he revealed another endearing passion — this time for rhythm.

Tariq the "Corn Kid" got a chance to play his favorite instrument on TODAY. TODAY

As a paid spokesperson for Green Giant, Tariq is going to ride atop the Jolly Green Giant’s float in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. He’ll be a star of the show. But when Craig Melvin asked the young corn enthusiast what he was most excited about ahead of the big event, the answer wasn’t his moment in the spotlight or even his go-to food.

Tariq simple replied, "Drums!"

And since the University of Missouri's Mizzou marching band stood just feet behind him, Craig called the percussionists over so the little guy could get an up-close look at a big bass drum.

Tariq loved playing the bass drum on TODAY. TODAY

But he didn't just look. After telling the Marching Mizzou to "strike up the band," Tariq grabbed a mallet and hammered out a catchy beat — he even asked a snare drum player to "do the tap" as an accompaniment.

"He has so many talents," anchor Savannah Guthrie gushed. "He could join the band; he could host this show."

In fact, when Dylan Dreyer was ready to deliver the weather forecast for Thanksgiving Day, Tariq agreed to help her out and showed off more of his TV-ready talent.

What a pro! TODAY

"It will be sunny for the parade," he reported with a smile.

Tariq said he's "so excited" about participating in Thursday's festivities, and it seems a safe bet that parade viewers are so excited about him being there, too.