Tarek El Moussa is thanking his pregnant wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, for making their home a happy one during the holidays.

"Dedicating this post to my wife who is an absolute rockstar!! She manages to make every Christmas better than the last — even while being in her third trimester," Tarek El Moussa, 41, gushed next to a pic of the couple and their dog Bugsy Dec. 28 on Instagram.

The “Flipping 101” star went on to describe a few of the thoughtful things his "Selling Sunset" star wife, 35, does make the holidays so special for him and the two kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7 — he shares with ex-wife and former co-star Christina Hall.

"She makes sure our home FEELS like the holidays:) and sets up elves around the house for the kids, dresses us all up in Christmas pjs for family photos, laughs through the chaos, and makes sure to get everyone gifts that make them feel special," he wrote.

Tarek El Moussa added, "For a while there I had some lonely holidays and I’m never going back! I don’t know how she does it, but I feel so lucky."

Heather Rae El Moussa responded in the comments of her husband's post, writing, "You are my rock. I love you so much."

El Moussa's post comes nearly two weeks after his wife posted cute pics of the family posing in matching holiday pajamas on Instagram.

"It’s always chaos and madness taking holiday photos with the kids running around and bugzy girl but we love it & wouldn’t have it any other way," the real estate agent wrote at the time, adding, "Can’t wait to have another baby boy in the picture next year with his cute little Jammie’s!!"

Tarek and Heather El Moussa tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California, in October 2021 after more than two years of dating. The couple announced they were expecting their first child together on July 13. Days later, they revealed their baby on the way was a boy.

She has been sharing photos of baby bump on social media throughout her pregnancy — even jokingly calling her bump her "favorite accessory" Dec. 3 on Instagram.

On Dec. 14, the reality star posted images of friends and loved ones holding her bump at her baby shower. In her caption, she gushed that she loved being pregnant.

"I’m really going to miss my bump and miss those moments when he’s kicking & moving like crazy and Tarek puts his hand on my belly to feel him moving," she wrote. "I can’t wait to meet him but I’m definitely going to miss these moments," she wrote.