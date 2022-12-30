‘Superbad’ star Christopher Mintz-Plasse announces he’s engaged: ‘Life’s over!’

Sorry ladies, McLovin is off the market.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse, best known for his role as McLovin in the 2007 comedy hit "Superbad," announced on Instagram on Dec. 29 that he has gotten engaged to girlfriend Britt Bowman.

Mintz-Plasse, 33, shared sweet photos of him giving Bowman a kiss and her showing off her ring with the joking caption, "Life’s over!!!❤️❤️❤️"

Another photo shows Mintz-Plasse getting down on one knee with the ring and pretending to propose to singer/songwriter Matthew Koma, 35, the husband of actor Hilary Duff.

"I can’t wait to spend the rest of your life together," Koma wrote in the comments.

Duff also posted a string of ring emojis.

Chicka chicka yeah! Christopher Mintz-Plasse, who played McLovin in "Superbad," is getting married. Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo

Bowman included more photos on her Instagram, writing, "@mintzplasse did a thing 💍12.24.22 ❤️❤️❤️🎉"

The "Role Models" star and the music photographer received an outpouring of well wishes from friends and fans.

"Awwww congrats!!! 💗💗💗" actor Alison Brie commented.

"Congrats!!!!!" Mandy Moore wrote.

"McLovin is getting McMarried," one fan commented.