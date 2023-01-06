'Stranger Things' actor Noah Schnapp comes out in TikTok video

Noah Schnapp came out to his fans and followers.

The “Stranger Things” star posted a video on his TikTok on Jan. 5, writing that he’s “more similar” to his character Will Byers than he thought. He then shared in the clip that he came out as gay to his friends and family.

“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know,’” Schnapp wrote on the video.

The video shows the actor lip-syncing to a popular audio trend that has people sharing life events and situations that “were never that serious.”

“You know it never was that serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, would never be that serious,” the audio says.

Schnapp captioned his video, “I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought.”

Fans of the hit Netflix series have been speculating that Will is a closeted gay character and in love with his best friend Mike Wheeler, played by Finn Wolfhard.

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in "Stranger Things." Netflix

Will’s sexuality became even more of a discussion following the fourth season of “Stranger Things.”

In March, Schnapp told Variety that his character’s sexuality was “up to the audience’s interpretation.” However, he later clarified his response in another interview with the magazine saying that Will was “100%” gay and in love with Mike.

“I mean, it’s pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike,” he said. “They’ve been intentionally pulling that out over the past few seasons. Even in Season One, they hinted at that and slowly, slowly grew that storyline.”

“Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike,” Schnapp added.

Though Will never labels his sexuality or says he is gay, the character revealed his feelings for Will during an intimate conversation where he shares the reason that Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, loves Mike.

“I love just playing with Will. This scene was really important for him, because it really solidified that truth, that he loves his best friend and he doesn’t know how to tell him,” the actor said.

In a later scene, Will has an emotional moment where his brother Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) tells him he will always support him.