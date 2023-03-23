‘Storage Wars’ star Gunter Nezhoda dies at 67 after battle with cancer

Gunter Nezhoda, star of "Storage Wars," died in his sleep, his son said on Instagram on March 22. Nezhoda was 67.

"He passed away in his sleep, peacefully, from complications from lung cancer," the popular competitive bidder's only child, Rene Nezhoda, said in a video posted to Instagram.

“My dad, six months ago, was diagnosed with lung cancer,” he said, adding that his dad smoked for 30 years. "He had all kinds of holes in his lungs. There’s nothing else that doctors could do."

Gunter Nezhoda was a photographer and had a few acting credits. He was most known for his recurring role on the A&E series "Storage Wars," in which he and other cast members placed bids on repossessed storage units in hopes of combing through all the items and finding something valuable. He appeared on the show from 2015 to 2019.

His son was also a cast member and described how beloved he was.

"I'm only making this video because a lot of you connected with my dad," he said. "My dad was one of the guys on 'Storage Wars' that never really got any hate. People just loved being around him, including the crew, including everybody. Everybody loved working with my dad."

He said people have recently asked about his father.

"I appreciate all the support, and a lot of people have been asking me lately how my dad is doing, and I just haven't really talked about anything because we kept it private and we thought he was going to fully recover but unfortunately he didn't," he said.

Rene Nezhoda thanked everyone for supporting his dad.

"All the love that you guys showed him, and the support, he really appreciates that, and now hopefully he's put up there in heaven with my mom dancing again," he said. "No more pain."

"Thank you for all the love and everything else," he said in closing.