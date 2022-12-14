This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Condolences and memories are rolling in on social media for Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

tWitch, famous for being the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” died by suicide. His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed the news. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Boss said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

Actors Viola Davis, Jada Pinkett Smith and Yvette Nicole Brown are among the growing number of celebrities who are sharing memories of him and expressing condolences.

Davis posted on Instagram, "I'm at a loss for words right now, praying for his family and loved ones."

Pinkett Smith posted a group photo on Instagram of her with tWitch and actor Donald Glover. The three starred in "Magic Mike" together. She wrote in the caption, "We had a lot of good times on the set of 'Magic Mike.' He was so sweet, kind and generous."

tWitch was known for competing on dance show “So You Think You Can Dance." Brown said on Twitter, “This news has broken my heat. I’ve loved him since #SYTYCD. He was always so joyful & full of life. Always.”

"So You Think You Can Dance" judge Mary Murphy wrote in a statement, in part, "I am so deeply saddened of the news of Twitch passing. My soul is crying and aches on a cellular level. I was a proud mama bear over Twitch. He was hungry, eager, and willing to do the work that would lift him in spirit and means. The first time I met Twitch there was something about him. I call it twinkle eye because his eyes shined so much. His smile lit up the stage every time he stepped foot on it!"

Questlove also posted a tribute on Instagram saying, in part, "I have no words man. May his family find resolution in this dark time."

He also used the opportunity to advocate for empathy and self care.

"Everyday is a winding road & you just may never know who is on the edge," Questlove said. " A lot of us can't process emotions and how to deal with it."

He encouraged people to "take time for yourselves & sit in silence people. Time literally heals wounds."

Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho posted a video on Twitter of him and tWitch laughing so hard they were crying and wheezing after Acho explained to the professional dancer that he only has one dance move.

"You'll be missed," Acho captioned the video. "Thanks for always laughing and smiling with me."

tWitch guest starred in an episode of "Modern Family" and show alum Julie Bowen said on Instagram "it was like getting a visit from the sun" when he arrived on set.

"His lightness, joy and kindness filled every room he entered," she said.

Kalen Allen work on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" with tWitch and posted a moving tribute on Instagram

"God knows my heart is still at a standstill because I have never had a friend like you. No words, dance or show can adequately capture just how magnificent your existence was to this world and me."

Actor Kerry Washington said on Instagram, "the world lost a bright light" and she encouraged people to seek mental health resources when needed.

"Bridesmaids" and "Ghostbusters" director Paul Feig wrote on Twitter, "Absolutely devastated by this news. Stephen was such a wonderful loving soul, filled with joy and positive energy."

Blogger Perez Hilton said on Twitter that tWitch's death was "so tragic."

On Twitter, Katie Couric called the news "so so sad."