Stanley Tucci says he was 'afraid' of 21-year age gap when dating wife Felicity

Stanley Tucci revealed the reason why he kept trying to break off his relationship with his now wife Felicity Blunt: their 21-year age gap.

The actor was discussing his fears over starting a new relationship after the death of his first wife, Kate Tucci, on the BBC's "Desert Island Discs" podcast.

"I was kind of afraid to get into a relationship, and I kept trying to break it off because I'm 21 years older than she is and I didn’t want to feel old for the rest of my life," he said. "But I knew this was an incredibly special person."

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt tied the knot in 2012. Joe Maher / Getty Images

Tucci, 62, described meeting Felicity Blunt through her sister, Emily Blunt, for the first time at the premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada" in 2006. Tucci starred in the film alongside Emily Blunt, and his first wife Kate and Felicity Blunt spoke "a lot" on the night of the premiere.

About a year and a half after Kate Tucci's death from breast cancer in 2009, Tucci said he was vacationing in Italy with his family when he found out Emily Blunt was getting married in Italy.

"So I took two and a half days and went to the wedding and met Felicity again," he said.

He went straight to London to film "Captain America," and while getting drinks during production he broke the news to Emily Blunt: "I'm dating your sister."

When Felicity Blunt found out, Tucci said she shockingly asked, "You told her? I haven't even told her!"

To which Tucci cheekily responded: "Well, she was my friend first."

Tucci and Felicity Blunt tied the knot in 2012. The pair share two children, and Tucci is also a dad to three children with his first wife Kate.