Victoria Beckham’s son shares another video from the Spice Girls reunion

Cruz Beckham is delighting Spice Girls fans everywhere with behind-the-scenes footage from the group’s recent reunion.

Last month, every member of the British girl group — Melanie Brown (Mel B), Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm (Mel C) and Geri Halliwell — joined Victoria Beckham for her special 50th birthday bash. Proud husband David Beckham shared a now-viral video of the ladies performing their song “Stop” at the time, and now son Cruz Beckham is posting more footage from the party.

On May 8, the 19-year-old uploaded a clip to Instagram of the Spice Girls singing the chorus of their 1996 track “Mama” as he strums his guitar.

In the video, the ladies sway together and Mel B hugs Bunton while they all harmonize. “Mama, I love you/ Mama, I care/ Mama, I love you/ Mama, my friend,” they sing.

“Are we in tune? I’m not sure we are,” Mel B jokes. Victoria Beckham and members of the crowd applaud their jam session, and all the ladies embrace before the clip ends.

Knowing that he just fulfilled the dreams of Spice Girls fans, Cruz Beckham simply wrote, “You’re welcome….” in the caption.

Fans expressed their gratitude in the comments. “Omg! The Beckham boys to the rescue-thank you!” one said.

Another wrote, “Watching the ‘Spice Girls’ together again after so long is wonderful! I love this so much,” and added a red heart.

A third commented, “Cruz just broke the Internet.”

Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th birthday with a star-studded soiree at Oswald’s, a private members club in London, on April 20. In addition to her girl group members, the fashion designer’s friends and family, including all four of her children—Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz and Harper, 12 — were in attendance.

The group, who hasn’t performed together since 2012, decided to give the guests a show with a synchronized performance of “Stop.” David Beckham recorded them singing and dancing along. He also joined in.

Victoria Beckham posted his video with the caption, “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much!”

She added the perfect hashtag: “SpiceUpYourLife.”

Plenty of famous faces were in the crowd to witness the reunion in person. Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek and husband François-Henri Pinault, Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana Ramsay all stopped by to celebrate Victoria Beckham’s milestone birthday.