Simone Biles recalls the ‘most magical’ sign during destination wedding to Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens received a "magical" sign from Mother Nature just before they got set to tie the knot at their destination wedding in Mexico.

The decorated Olympic gymnast spoke to Vogue about an auspicious moment during her nuptials on May 6 in Cabo.

“Whales were jumping out of the water as our ceremony started,” she said. “Whale season is over by the way. It sprinkled for two minutes after we got married — which is good luck! — and we had a full moon. It was truly the most magical!"

Biles, 26, and Owens, 27, legally got married at a courthouse in Houston last month before their destination wedding in front of 144 guests in Mexico.

The gymnastics superstar described her feelings as she walked down the aisle at Nobu Los Cabos escorted by her father.

"I actually felt so sick the entire day, and when it was almost time to walk, my heart was beating out of my chest,” she said. “I’ve never been so nervous before in my life. [But,] I felt confident walking down the aisle.

"Seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream. Our guests were cheering for everyone. I was shocked by the love in the air. The ceremony was so beautiful and dreamy!”

Biles wore a stunning gown designed by Galia Lahav that she told Vogue she initially thought she wouldn't like. Owens wore a cream suit with a bowtie.

The two later enjoyed a wedding cake from Nobu and one from Dairy Queen requested by Owens, according to Vogue.

"We had the best night of our lives," Biles said. "It was a 12 out of 10!”