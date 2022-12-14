Simone Biles and fiancé Jonathan Owens cuddle up in sweet engagement shoot

Simone Biles is rocking yet another big engagement win!

On Dec. 12, the four-time Olympic gold medalist shared moments from her stunning engagement shoot alongside her fiancé, Jonathan Owens, with a post on Instagram.

"The best part of me is you, " she captioned the post, which featured a video of her posing alongside the NFL safety. The two are seen in matching jeans and white t-shirt outfits, as well as more dolled up looks while they cuddle up.

The wedding cinematographer Cakewalk Films captured the video shared in the post.

In the comments section of his fiancée's Instagram video, Owens responded with a pleased smile emoji and the words, "So lucky to have you."🫶🏽

Earlier this year, Biles and Owens announced their engagement which happened on Valentine's Day.

Biles shared the news of what she described as "the easiest yes" to her Instagram account, writing, "I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ."

Soon after, the couple appeared on TODAY to talk all things wedding bells. Biles described her oval-cut diamond engagement ring as her "most prized possession.”

“I have to ask my mom, like, ‘When do you take it off? Do you ever take it off?’" she remarked in the interview, adding, "It definitely beats a gold medal.”

The gymnast went on to recall how she and the footballer sparked a connection on Instagram.

“We clicked really, really well in the beginning because we’re athletes, and we have the same busy schedules," she explained. "But other than that, since it was kind of a COVID relationship. We’re with each other 24/7, so I feel like now, when we’re not with each other, it’s almost weird. We’re always texting or calling each other. It’s kind of gross in a way.”

At the start of this month, Biles kicked off the holiday season with more celebrations of her love for Owens.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on Dec. 1, she shared a festive shoot with her husband-to-be and a caption that wished fans "HAPPY HOLIDAYS."

Though Biles has yet to reveal many of the ins and outs of her pending wedding nuptials, she did share details about the dresses —yes, plural, as in there will be more than one! — and the big day in a Q&A session posted on her Instagram story.

“The first dress I tried on was one of the ones I picked,” she wrote in response to one question about how many dresses it took for her to find the one. “The second one was about 8 in im guessing.”

While she didn't offer specific dates, the gymnast did share that her wedding is set for 2023.