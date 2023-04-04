Shakira seemingly reacts to Gerard Piqué’s comments about her fans slamming him online

Shakira is not only sharing her feelings in her songs, she's also sharing them on social media.

The “BZRP Music Sessions #53" singer seemingly reacted to her ex Gerard Piqué's comments about her fans criticizing him after their split.

Shakira and the former soccer player announced their separation in June 2022.

In an interview with Gerard Romero posted on April 1, Piqué spoke about the comments he's received from his ex's fans.

Shakira and Gerard Pique at the Billboard Music Awards on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas. Bryan Steffy / Getty Images for DCP

“My ex is Latin American. You don’t know what I’ve gotten on social media from her fans. Nonsense, thousands, I don’t care. Zero. I don’t know them, it’s people who think they know you,” he said in his native Spanish. “These people have no lives. They are (there commenting). What attention do you need to give them? Zero.”

Adding, “You will never meet them, they’re like robots.”

The athlete — who shares sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, with Shakira — continued by saying that there’s no point in giving the comments any attention.

“The moment when you start to worry about the comments, they win,” he said.

As for Shakira, the following day she tweeted how proud she was to be Latin American, which many of her fans took as a sly response to her ex.

The former couple had been together for 11 years before they went their separate ways. Since then, Shakira has released a couple of songs that alluded to her breakup.

In “TQG” with Karol G, Shakira sang about being “hurt” after seeing her ex with his new girlfriend. Piqué is currently dating Spanish model Clara Chia Marti, whom Shakira briefly mentioned in a play-on-words in “BZRP Music Sessions #53.”

Shakira also shared with her fans that she was leaving Barcelona in search of a fresh start.

“I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same we are now searching for in another corner of the world near my family, friends and the sea,” the singer wrote alongside a photo of the Spanish city. “Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness.”

“Thank you to everyone who surfed many waves with me in Barcelona, alongside me, the city where I learned that without a doubt, friendship is longer than love,” she continued.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer then thanked everyone who cheered her on, “dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow.”

“Thank you to my Spanish audience who have always wrapped me in their love and loyalty,” she wrote, before concluding, “For you all this is just a see you later and, like my father always said, we’ll see you in the curves!”

Shakira and Piqué started dating after meeting on the set of her “Waka Waka” music video. She would go on to move to Barcelona where his soccer team was located.

Following their split, the Grammy winner touched on the sacrifices she made for her then-partner.

“I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love,” she told Elle in September 2022. “Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That’s all I can say.”

She would later add in a February 2023 interview with Enrique Acevedo that she used to be “emotionally dependent on men” but after her breakup has a new perspective.

“Now I feel complete because I feel that I depend on myself and I also have two children that depend on me, so I have to be stronger than a lioness,” she added.