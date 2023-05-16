Savannah Chrisley’s first Mother’s Day while her mom, Julie Chrisley, is in prison was an emotional one.

The 25-year-old reality star posted a slideshow filled with photos of her and her mother while reflecting on their family’s situation. Savannah Chrisley admitted in her lengthy post that she’s angry and misses her mother “so bad my heart hurts.”

After being found guilty of fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the United States, Julie and Todd Chrisley were sentenced to seven years and 12 years in prison, respectively. They reported to prison in January.

Set to Kacey Musgraves’ song “Mother,” Savannah Chrisley began her post writing, “Mothers Day — this one hit hard! I’ve been DREADING the holidays. First it was Easter, then Dads Birthday, now Mothers Day, and on the 16th it will be Grays 17th birthday. A lot of firsts happening…and frankly…I HATE IT! I’m angry! I hold it all in pretty well…I’ve mastered the art of compartmentalizing. I may be 25… but I miss my mama so bad my heart hurts.”

Savannah Chrisley continued by praising her mother while addressing the misconceptions about her.

“For those that have misconceptions of who JULIE CHRISLEY is… let me help you — SHE IS an OUTSTANDING mother, SHE IS and even more AMAZING wife, SHE IS an even better daughter, SHE IS one hell of a friend,” she wrote. “SHE IS a woman of God, SHE IS a breast cancer survivor, SHE IS a mother to more than just the children she birthed, SHE IS loyal, SHE IS fierce, SHE IS… EVERYTHING that I hope to be.”

She wrote that she will “forever fight” for her mom and cleared “nasty rumors from people who would love nothing more than to see my family torn apart.”

“My parents are MADLY in love with each other and will come out of this trial even stronger and more in love than before,” she concluded.

Half-sister Lindsie Chrisley left a comment on Savannah Chrisley’s post, writing, “Two folks obsessed with the others existence. Couldn’t agree more.”

Brother Chase Chrisley also left a white heart emoji.

Julie Chrisley is currently serving her time at Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Kentucky, while the Chrisley patriarch is at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida.

In the meantime, Savannah Chrisley took custody of her 16-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe.

Earlier this month, she shared how her parents haven’t been able to speak to one another since they began their prison sentences.

“I don’t think there’s a single letter that goes by that she does not say how much she misses my dad,” she said on her “Unlocked” podcast. “They don’t get to talk…So we’re like, four months in, almost, and being together almost 30 years now and not going a day without speaking, to now going on four months is a lot.”

She added that the situation “is tough” and “just a lot.”