Savannah Chrisley reveals she dated country singer Nate Smith and why they recently broke up

Savannah Chrisley is sharing details about her past relationship with country singer Nate Smith.

In the May 9 episode of her “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley“ podcast, the 25-year-old reality star revealed that she dated and recently broke up with the musician.

“It was such a great experience,” Chrisley told her friend Erin Duga, adding. that she has “so much respect for him.”

“It was just a tough situation for everyone involved,” she continued. “But then also, it’s so hard for anyone to understand the level of trauma that’s going on in my life right now. And also his career, it’s like freakin’ taking off.”

Chrisley said Smith deserves all the success that is coming his way, but ultimately she couldn't be there in the way he needed a partner to be.

“But what comes along with that is he needs someone who’s going to be able to go to those things and enjoy them with him,” Chrisley explained. “And there’s no way for me to do it without feeling guilty for leaving the kids.”

The kids are her 16-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe, whom she gained custody of after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sent to prison.

In June 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the United States by a federal jury in Atlanta. Additionally, the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were accused of attempting to defraud Georgia banks out of $30 million in personal loans. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while his wife received a seven-year sentence on Nov. 21. They reported to their respective prisons on Jan. 17.

“I have to figure out what a healthy balance is going to be of being able to have a personal life while having the kids and everything else involved,” Savannah Chrisley said in her podcast, adding that when she and Smith were together, “We had so much fun, like, the best time ever.”

Savannah Chrisley recalled taking a trip to New York City, date nights that involved karaoke, and taking videos and pictures together.

She called their relationship “bittersweet,” sharing how she’s still trying to work it out in her mind, thinking, “Maybe it was the right person, terrible timing?”

“Even though we’re both capable of being friends with each other, and just him living out his career, me living out mine, my family stuff, everything involved,” she mused. “It’s been a challenge.”

Savannah Chrisley said they cared for one another and people around them even said, “We’ve never seen you like this with someone in public.”

Adding, “There was a level of comfortability.”

However, Savannah Chrisley said it’s hard for her to date when she wants to be “the best caregiver” to her brother and niece.

“That’s the most important thing in the world to me, right now,” she said. “With Nate and I, what was so hard was, like, I know he deserves someone who’s going to be able to go to these things with him and just enjoy his successes with him.”

“And granted, I could do those things,” she continued. “But I think he just needed a little bit more presence than I could give.”

And while he “was always so understanding,” she said, “There was just something lacking that we both knew.”

“It kind of just was a sucky impossible situation. We still talk, we’re friends, we’re excited for each other, we want each other to be happy,” she added. “But unfortunately, I feel like the dating area of things for me is kind of in a very casual level right now, because I don’t have the depth to give.”